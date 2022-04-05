.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Sunday Babaji on Monday night confirmed that the three missing children from a school at the Galadimawa-Kabusa axis in Abuja have been found alive and reunited with their parents.

Disclosing that the three children were found on Sunday, CP Babaji said the children were rescued by a tactical patrol team who saw them wandering around the Games Village area in Abuja and looking distressed.

CP Babaji said that the rescue of the children was facilitated by the red alert signal issued by the command in respect of the missing children to all police formations in the FCT and tactical deployments made regarding the location and rescue of the children.

According to Babaji, “when we received the complaint about the missing children about two weeks ago, we made an entry of missing persons and immediately swung into action by putting all our men and assets at alert.

“We deployed all our intelligence assets and informed all our neighbouring states through the signal, describing how the children looked like, from what the family told us and the pictures.

“We worked with all the community leaders, vigilantes and hunters. We also searched the bushes; the school authorities were also invited to the police station for questioning over negligence.

“On Sunday at about 8.30 pm, our tactical men on a stop-and-search patrol at Wuye division, which is the Games Village area, saw the three children distressed.

‘They rescued them, took them to the station and handed them over to a female police officer, who questioned them.

“The DPO who was aware of the missing children at Kabusa, quickly contacted his fellow DPO at Kabusa who rushed down to Wuye Division and it was discovered that the children were the ones missing.

“After they were rescued, we took them to the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital for medical check-ups. They were found okay, and a psychological check on the children is scheduled for Tuesday.

Recall that the three siblings, Marvellous, Alex and Rehoboth were found missing at their school Star Heritage Academy, located at Kabusa by their mother when she went to pick them up after school hours without any concrete information from the school authorities leading to the Police arresting the school proprietor and some teachers and school security personnel.

