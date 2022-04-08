By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command says it has succeeded in rescuing 15 victims of human traffickers while being whisked out of the country through Daura in Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Gambo Isah paraded the rescued victims before newsmen at the state force headquarters on Friday.

According to SP Gambo, the victims consisting of 8 females and 7 males, all from the southern part of the country, were about to be whisked away to Niger Republic/Libya when their trafficker was accosted by a police team around 3.30 am on Friday at Baraji Quarters in Daura LGA of Katsina State,

who abandoned the victims and disappeared into the bush upon sighting the police.

However, he said they are on the trail of the trafficker who abandoned a dark green Golf wagon while fleeing and other members of his syndicate.

SP Gambo noted that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idris Dabban has directed the anti-trafficking unit of the command, responsible for investigating such matter to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation of the incident.

CP Dabban also directed that the rescued victims should be taken to the hospital for medical checkups and also noted that provision for their feeding is being taken care of by the command while efforts are ongoing with the view to tracing their family members, SP Gambo said.

Meanwhile, the command is also liaising with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffick in Person (NAPTIP) to take over the investigation from where the police stopped, Gambo said.

He gave the names of the 8 females rescued by the police as Rafiat Ogunnekone 22, Adodo Ogun state, Razaq Temitope 22, Ondo state, Chidinma Ngozie 19, Imo state, Bridget Igiebor 24 Edo state,

Grace Emmanuel 25, Edo state, Showemimo Rogeebat 18, Lagos state, Chiwendo Chinweowu 19, Imo state and Idowu Jomoloju 27, from Lagos State.

The identity of the rescued male victims as provided by SP Gambo consist of:

Christopher Moses 28, Delta state, Chiwendi Nsonwu 27, Imo State, Oseribhor Destiny 24, Abuja, Ulunwa Gospel Ngozie 22, Imo State, Salam Salim 22, Edo state, Prince David 22 Edo state, and Chibozor Amadi 30, Abia state.

Vanguard News Nigeria