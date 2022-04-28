By Steve Oko

No fewer than 1,313 rank and file in Zone 9 Police Command comprising Abia, Ebonyi, and Imo were promoted to various ranks by the Police Authorities.

A breakdown of the promotion shows that 380 were promoted in Abia, 586 in Imo, 352 in Ebonyi while the Zone 9 headquarters in Umuahia got 25.

The Acting Assistant Inspector General of Police, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DC, in charge of Operations, Kayode Adetunmbi, who decorated the newly-promoted personnel yesterday in Umuahia, charged them to redouble their commitment and dedication to duty.

He challenged them to brace up with the demands of their new ranks and to help the Force win the ongoing war against insecurity.

DC Adetunmbi, lauded the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba for deeming it fit to motivate the affected person with the new ranks.

He equally charged them to respect their seniors and avoid acts capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria.

Zonal Public Relations Officer, PPRO, George Okafor, disclosed that very soon the zone would take delivery of the newly acquired operational equipment to enhance the operations of officers and men of the command.

He urged the officers and men to reciprocate the efforts of the IGP with hard work and commitment to duty.

The PPRO said the IGP had made some indelible marks in his bid to transform the Nigeria Police.

Vanguard News Nigeria