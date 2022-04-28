By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Police command on Thursday paraded no fewer than 52 cultists that had been terrorizing residents of the state.

They were among the 69 suspected criminals paraded at the Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which included 12 suspected kidnappers, two armed robbers, a ritualist as well as a self-acclaimed Islamic cleric who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

Parading the suspects, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the arrest of the suspects were part of the command’s efforts at suppressing the menace of cultism and other vices across the state, particularly cult clashes which is gradually labelling Ogun State as one of the unsafe places to do business.

Oyeyemi attributed the clashes witnessed in the state to a supremacy battle among four rival cult groups of Eiye, Aiye, Alora and Viking Confraternities.

He explained that the development compelled the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole to set up a special squad with the mandate of fishing out members of those violent cult groups wherever they could be hibernating across the state.

Speaking on the self acclaimed cleric, Oyeyemi said the fraudster, identified as Abdul Salami Yakub was arrested following a petition forwarded to the Commissioner of Police by one Rukayat Ibrahim that the suspect defrauded her and her younger sister, Oluwaseun Ibrahim to the tune of N5. 475 Million.

While reiterating the readiness of the police operatives in the state at ridding off the state of the criminally minded persons, Oyeyemi added that the command will soon roll out all in its arsenal towards making the state unconducive for criminals to carry out their nefarious activities in state.

Vanguard News Nigeria