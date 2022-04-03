By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State have arrested a suspected female robber who feigns pregnancy in connivance with male collaborators of a syndicate specialized in hijacking tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement Sunday said the female suspect, Adaugo Darlington, was caught along with one Steve Green, aged 38.

The Rivers Police Spokesperson said, “Adaugo Darlington, usually pretends to be pregnant to attract sympathy. He poses with other gang members as passengers, attacks Keke drivers with knives and machetes, then pushes them down while in motion.

“The syndicate however ran out of luck 31st March 2022 along with Rumunduru, Eneka, Obio / Akpor Local Government Area, when police operatives of Eneka Division got to the scene where their last victim, one Lasisi Akreem was dispossessed of his Keke.

“The victim who sustained machete cuts was able to describe his tricycle and the suspects. The officers immediately chased and apprehended two of the suspects, and recovered the tricycle.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment while efforts are on to nab two others gang members who escaped. Investigation has commenced into the matter.”

DSP Iringe-Koko, further revealed, in a related development, how, “Operatives of the Rivers Command C4i Team in Etche Local Government Area, raided a criminal hideout at Okehi Etche, where they successfully arrested two male suspects – Njoku Chimanya aged 19 years, and Chijioke Umesurum (20 years), suspected to be members of a secret cult.

“Recovered from them were a stainless English pistol with breech No: 323898, and some items suspected to be hard drugs.”

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, assured that the suspects would be charged to court, advising tricycle drivers to be wary of passengers boarding in groups, especially at night time.

Vanguard News Nigeria