By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River state Police Command have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Godswill Emmanuel a.k.a Emperor and three other members of his gang who shot Ayade’s Security Adviser, Ani Esin in 2018.

Vanguard gathered that the covert operation carried out by a tactical Unit of the Police ( Anti Kidnapping & Cultism Squad) led by SP Abdulhameed Awodi made the breakthrough weekend when the burst emperor and the others at a Hotel in Akampka LGA of Cross River state.

According to a security source who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity said Emperor was declared wanted by Cross River state government in 2018 as well as the police , after he attacked and shot the Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade, Hon Ani Esin in his resident.

The source said :” The tactical Unit of AKCS acting on credible intelligence extended surveillance , and swooped into Opitex guest house located at Camp 29 in Anigeje in Akampka .

“It was at the hotel they arrested Emmanuel Godswill a.k a Emperor , a notorious kidnapper, armed robber who has been on the Command / State wanted list for Shooting the ex- Security Adviser to Gov Ayade also also kidnapped Mrs Veronica wife of an immigration officer, as well as robbed Mr Ikechukwu Nzie at Mary Slessor dispossesing him of his car( Toyota Corolla, 2005 model) amongst others valuables.

“Emperor was arrested alongside alongside his second in command Denis Onyekachi, a.k.a Jagaban and his Chief Striker ,Edet Okon ,the trio have confessed to various crime including the kidnap incident in 2018, 2019 and do on,” the source revealed.

Vanguard further gathered that efforts was ongoing to arrest other members who are at large as well as recover their operational weapon and more.

Similarly, another kidnapper , arsonist who has been terrorizing Akpabuyo, Odukpani and other environs and have also been on the state wanted list was also apprehended by a tactical Unit of AKCS in conjunction with Op’ Akpakwu.

Vanguard learned that while on man hunt at 8 miles on the outskirts of Calabar for the abductors of the owner of UDEC phones who was Kidnapped on Tuesday in Calabar in his shop they nabbed one Henry Okokon ,22.

READ ALSO:

Findings showed that he was arrested after attacking another family in their home while setting their house ablaze .

A source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that, firstly, they vandalize the roof of their victims house before kidnapping them.

When contacted on Monday , the Cross River state Commissioner of Police , CP Aminu Alhassan who confirmed the arrest said his men were battle ready for criminals in the state.

” We are not making noise about our achievements , but this is a sound warning to all those involved in sundry crime in the state , we will continue to smoke you out by the day .

” We have never relented in our quest to sanitize every part of the state , it is either you stay away from crime while in Cross River or you leave because this place will be too hot for you to operate , leave now that you can or face the consequences as well as the full wrath of the law , ” CP Aminu warned.

Vanguard News Nigeria