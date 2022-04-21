By Ogalah Ibrahim

Operatives of the police in Katsina State, Thursday rescued a woman and her 15 month old baby after killing two out of the seven terrorrists who kidnapped them from Tsamiyar Gamzako village in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

HaMa Sanusi 30, and her 15 month old little daughter, Aisha Sanusi, were rescued after a combined team of Police and vigilante group engaged the terrorist’s in a gun duel after being alerted by members of the community who saw the hoodlums while trying to find an escape route out of the community.

The police spokespersin in the state, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this while briefing parading the remains of the hoodlums at the state force headquarter on Thursday.

According to SP Gambo, the team successfully repelled the terrorists and recovered the following items while scanning the scene: one AK 47 rifle with four (4) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two locally fabricated pistols with six (6) rounds.

However, five of the terrorists escaped and fled the scene as search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing terrorists.

Recall that Vanguard reports on Wednesday that one of the newly elected local government councillor was killed by the hoodlums within the same local government on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, psc +, fdc, commended and appreciated the efforts of the police and vigilante in repelling the terrorists. He assures members of the public that the police will continue to deal decisively with recalcitrant terrorists until they are all brought to book.

SP Gambo while addressing the press said:

“Today 21/04/2022, at about 0400hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Tsamiyar Gamzako village, Kafur

LGA and kidnapped one HaMa Sanusi, ‘M’, aged 30yrs and her little daughter, Aisha Sanusi, ‘f’, age 15 months. Consequently, a combine team of Police and vigilante group were alerted. The team blocked and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralized two of them. In the course of scanning the scene, one AK 47 rifle with four (4) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two locally fabricated pistols with six (6) rounds were recovered. Some of the terrorists escaped and fled the scene as search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing terrorists.