By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command said it killed one bandit, recovered one AK 47 and 50 rustled cows after its men repelled over 40 armed bandits riding on motorcycle who stormed Gago Village in Dutsima Local Government Area of the state.

The Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this while briefing newsmen on recent achievements of the command on Friday.

The foiled attack was led by the Police Area Commander in charge of Dutsinma Local Government Area who mobilised a team of Policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, neutralizing one of them and injuring scores who escaped into the forest with gun wounds.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, commended the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists.

While urging members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state, CP Dabban assured them that the police will continue to deal with the recalcitrant terrorists in accordance with the extant laws of the country.

The statement reads: “Today 08/04/2022, at about 0100hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering about forty (40), on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Gago village, Dutsinma LGA, and rustled fifty (50) cows belonging to one Alh. Ibrahim Maikudi, ‘M’, of the same address.

“The Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a team of Policemen to the area, engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled the terrorists, neutralizing one of them.

“The operational strategy and gallantry displayed by the team, made the terrorists to abandoned their heinous mission and fled the scene.

In the course of scanning the scene, one AK 47 rifle with five (5) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and all the fifty (50) rustled cows were recovered.

“Many terrorists escaped the scene with gun shots wounds. Search Parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing terrorists. Members of the community are enjoined to report to the nearest security formation any person found with suspicious injury.

