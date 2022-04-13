By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE police in Edo State has killed six suspected kidnapers and freed five kidnapped victims in Ahor area of the Benin by-pass and in the process rescued five kidnapped victims.

The freed victims where on an Eastern Nigeria bound public transport vehicle from Lagos when they ran into the kidnapers in the area around. 6:30 am on. Wednesday.

It was gathered that a special squad of the police on transit for an investigation on another matter met the incident and engaged the kidnappers.

One of the victims said the vehicle he entered was lucky to be coming from the opposite the direction when they saw the attack.

A statement late Wednesday by the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kotongs said “Operatives of the Edo State Police Command while on investigation activities along Benin/Lagos bypass, neutralized six (6) suspected kidnappers who are believed to be part of the notorious gang terrorizing the ever busy Benin/Lagos express way and environs today 13/04/2022 luck ran out on the suspected kidnappers while trying to whisk away passengers of an 18 seater bus they intercepted travelling from Lagos to the East.

“The team of operatives, on sighting the suspected kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel, the superior fire power of the team of police operatives injured six (6) of them and were subsequently arrested, taken to the hospital but confirmed dead by the medical practitioner on duty, while others fled in different directions with various degrees of bullet injuries, one pump action was recovered from the scene.

“Meanwhile alll the passengers onboard were rescued unhurt, profiled and asked to continue their journey. Bush combing is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command CP ABUTU YARO, fdc while commending the prompt response of the team of Operatives, used the medium to assure the general public of the Command’s readiness under his watch to take the fight against Criminal elements to their door steps, so as to allow law abiding citizens sleep with their two eyes closed. The CP therefore advice criminal elements in the state and their cohort to repent or risk been arrested.”