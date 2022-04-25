Police in Anambra said on Monday in Awka that seven of the eight herdsmen allegedly kidnapped in the state on Saturday had been found and rescued.

Police spokesman, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a joint police and military patrol team found the herdsmen sitting in the bush on Sunday unhurt.

They were found at Ogbene, Ochuche Umuodu in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, he said.

Ikenga added that hundreds of cows said to have been rustled were seen roaming unguided in the same area.

“On April 24, some of the alleged victims of abduction were seen in the bush unharmed while one of the supposed abductees is still missing.

“The joint operatives also discovered some of the livestock in the bush.

“Efforts are being intensified to locate the missing herdsman and some more “rustled’’ livestock.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Southeast, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, had alleged on Saturday that10 herdsmen were kidnapped and 300 cows rustled in Ogbaru in Anambra.

Siddiki said the kidnappers demanded ransom for the release of the abductees.

