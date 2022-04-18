By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt in the Zaria villages in Kaduna State and rescued four ladies.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said on April 15, 2022 at about 2340hrs, the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call from an anonymous caller through DPO Daanmagaji Zaria.

“The caller said an unspecified number of suspected bandits, dressed in military gear invaded the community, shot sporadically and whisked four victims into the forest,” Jalige also stated.

He added that on receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder II, a police unit, and local vigilantes mobilised and ambushed the bandits on their anticipated escape route.Jalige stated that the strategy yielded dividends as two of the victims were rescued during a fierce encounter with the bandits.

He added that with the assistance of the local vigilantes, the team laid a second ambush at Gwada Village, another escape route for bandits.

He said: “Those who escaped from the first ambush were intercepted just as two other victims were rescued unhurt.“Unfortunately, the bandits had earlier shot and killed one person at Kufena village, Wusasa, for refusing to be kidnapped.”

He urged members of the public to always alert the police with prompt information as the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has assured confidentiality of information received.

