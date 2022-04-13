By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The operatives of Kaduna Police Command in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and Navy foiled an attack on Akwando village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement, said the operatives, Monday, at about 1600hrs acted on information that some scrupulous elements with sophisticated weapons suspected to be bandits had invaded Akwando village in Kachia LGA to foment their usual carnage.

“On getting the information, the combined team of the operatives immediately moved to the location to prevent the criminals from carrying out their nefarious mission. The criminal elements on sighting the operatives started shooting.”

He said the security agencies repelled them and “succeeded in neutralizing one bandit and recovered from him an AK-47 rifle loaded with 17 rounds of live ammunition while the remaining bandits fled with bullet wounds.”

