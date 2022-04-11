The police command in Ebonyi has launched a manhunt to capture the gunmen, who attacked the people of Ohaogelode community in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Loveth Odah,

The Spokeswoman of the command, Mrs Loveth Odah, who confirmed the attack in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki, said the gunmen invaded the community late on April 10.

Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, described the attack as wicked, saying that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Garba, had beefed up security in the community with a combined team of military and policemen.

“Although, normalcy has returned to the affected community. We will not rest until the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book.

“Some persons were killed by the hoodlums and several houses and property were destroyed in the community,” she said.

NAN recalls that a lingering communal crisis between Ezza-Effium and the neighbouring Effium community in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area has claimed many lives over the years.

Vanguard News Nigeria