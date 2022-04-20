.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old- guard, Idris Suleiman, over killing a neighbour’s wife and daughter after allegedly calling him an animal and useless.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in the command, SP, Nafi’u Abubakar, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

” On the 11 April, at about 2:am, one Idris Suleiman ’25’ of Maradi town, Niger Republic, trespassed into the residence of one Akilu Aliyu of Labana street, Sani Abacha Bye pass, Birnin Kebbi, used a cutlass and killed his wife, one Sadiya Idris ’25’ and her daughter, Khadija Akilu of four-year-old.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives attached to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) were detailed to investigate and they succeeded in arresting the suspect,” he said.

Abubakar added that the suspect confessed to having killed the deceased for calling him an animal and a useless watchman during an argument between them in the course of the investigation.

“He also stated that he killed her four-year-old daughter in order to cover up his evil act because she had identified him as being their neighbour,” he said.

Abubakar revealed that the case was under investigation and the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

Vanguard had reported seven days ago how an unknown assailant in the dead of the night killed a housewife and her daughter after her husband a tailor left for his shop on Sunday around 12am, Nigerien Idris Sulaiman from Maradi was paraded as the unknown assailant at state police headquarters Birnin Kebbi.

