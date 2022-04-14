The Police Command in Ebonyi says it has arrested five persons, suspected to be money and Automated Teller Machine Cards (ATM) fraudsters.

The Police said a total of 43 ATM cards and cash were recovered from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Thursday, that the arrests were made between March 30 and April 1.

Odah said that the suspects, who frequently visited Abakaliki, were natives of Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

“They defrauded a microfinance bank through ATM cards.

“Sylvanus Agba, 22, was arrested with 18 cards of different banks and the sum of N200,000, while Mary Adie-Ugar, also 22, was arrested with two cards and N100,000 cash.

“Clinton Atsu, 23, was with six ATM cards from different banks and owners, Praise Agiabekong was with four cards, while James Agiande, 22, was arrested with 13 cards from different banks and owners,” the PPRO said..

-NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria