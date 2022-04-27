By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

A 23-year-old suspected serial burglar, Bankole Mustapha, who specialises in stealing from hotels and other recreational facilities in Ibadan, has been arrested by the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command.

He was apprehended around Bodija/Sango axis of Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the suspect approached a hotel (name withheld) during the late hours under the guise of being a lodger, having devised sinister means of executing his plan of removing valuables from the hotel.

He said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect approached the hotel’s receptionist during the late hours of Sunday under the guise of being a lodger having devised sinister means of executing his plan of removing valuables from the hotel by demanding a room in proximity with the hotel’s exit point.

“In furtherance to his actions, at about 0100hrs, he removed and carted away a 32-inch Samsung television set in his room and another unbranded 32-inch flat screen television set at the reception when no one was within sight.

“He has since been arrested with the items valued at about N120,000 and has confessed to committing the crime.”

The police added that efforts were in top gear to crackdown the rest of his criminal network, saying more updates regarding the investigation would be provided accordingly.

