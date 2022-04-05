Police in Bauchi State have arrested 23 hoodlums known as “Sara-Suka youths’’ in local parlance and recovered dangerous weapons from them.

Police spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, stated in Bauchi on Tuesday that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the police in the state arrested the hoodlums on Monday.

He added that the arrests were made as the hoodlums were inflicting injuries on residents and causing damage to their property at Unguwar Hardo and Unguwar Mahaukata areas of the state capital.

Items recovered were cutlasses, knives, axes, and razor blades, AK-47 Rifle, and 20 rounds of 7.62mm calibre live ammunition, he stated.

Wakil said one other suspect, Ahmadu Shuaibu, 40, alias Ruwaji of Bakin Ruwaji was arrested by police on routine patrol at Nabordo in Toro Local Government Area while in possession of dangerous weapons.

He stated also that the police recovered a Tecno cell phone, 28 sheep, 31 cows, eight prohibited firearms and a dog from criminals in the state.

The suspects would be arraigned after thorough investigation, Wakil assured.