By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Media professionals, religious, youths, and community leaders have again been tasked with the need to collaborate and curb sexual and gender-based violence in society.

These stakeholders, at a day training on SGBV messages and reportage, organized by the Scripture Union West Africa, SUWA, a non-governmental organization, with funding from Tearfund agreed that there is a need for improved synergy to end sexual and gender-based violence against the male and female genders.

Addressing the participants, the Executive Director, SUWA, Dr. Rhoda Udanyi, emphasized that the event aimed to build the capacity of participants to use their diverse platforms to promote peace and address issues of sgbv.

She further explained that the event is an opportunity to “develop strategies and synergy between SUWA, religious leaders and

Media practitioners on mitigating the impact of SGBV in communities and identify ways SGBV survivors can seek judicial interventions when necessary.”

She maintained that a peaceful family ensures a peaceful society and encouraged religious leaders to consistently preach against sexual and gender-based violence as the absence of such would ensure peace in communities.

Presenting a paper titled; “SGBV and Conflict and Sensitivity Reporting and Coverage”, Wika Gofwen challenged citizens not to criminalize victims of sgbv as fear of stigmatization still poses a major challenge preventing victims from speaking out.

He also noted that ‘out of court settlement syndrome’ and silence have continued to encourage the rise in cases of SGBV and called on the religious and community leaders to educate their wards to be free to report such cases to the media.

He urged media practitioners to always be conscious of protecting the identities of victims in their reports, stressing that the aggressors should be exposed rather than the victims.

He stressed, “Avoid judgmental language. Writing about a survivor’s history, her/his sexual practices or sexual orientation, what she/he was wearing, where she/he was, what she/he was doing, or what time of day the abuse occurred could imply survivor blame.

“Never report details that could put survivors at further risk. Names, photographs, or other identifying information of survivors, their family members, or even at times those actors who are helping, should not be promoted…”

Meanwhile, participants gave accounts of gross abuses prevalent in their communities, and action plans were drafted to chart a way forward.