By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The continued killing in communities in Plateau State could be curbed if the series of local intelligence gathered about impending attacks are acted upon by the State Government.

The embattled Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of the State, Hon. Ubandoma Laven disclosed this even as he blamed the State Governor, Simon Lalong for the recent attacks in some communities in Kanam and Wase local government areas of the State where over 100 people were killed and thousands others displaced.

He recalled a worse case would have been recorded in August, 2021 but for the alarm raised and the preparedness of local security groups and insisted that if the state government had responded swiftly to intelligence reports, Kanam carnage would have been averted, alleging that, “the governor failed to make judicious use of local intelligence reports at his disposal,” because according to him, “there are always local intelligence reports from the security agencies, vigilante group, members of community policing and the community leaders prior to most of this deadly attacks that perished dozens of innocent lives in the state.”

Speaking in Jos in an interview, he also debunked the claim that he would stop some people from a particular ethnic group from coming to campaign in Tarok land ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

His words, “The responsibility of every government is to protect lives and properties. In August last year I raised an alarm over terrorists camping somewhere in Wase LGA which is a neighbor to Langtang North LGA. Four months later the Emir of Wase, His Royal Highness Muhammad Haruna later confirmed that 50 percent of Wase LGA has been taken over by terrorists.”

“The state government cares only when it has happened, government supposed to be proactive to prevent attacks on innocent people. In my own case, when I discovered that the terrorists have invaded our land, I worked in collaboration with the local security and they confirmed it. There are always security reports about the activities of terrorists in the state. For Yelwa Zangam where 29 persons were killed, there was security intelligence reports for more than three days but no action was taken to avert the looming danger.

“There was also intelligence reports about the attack in Mangu and the next is Langtang North. So I called all the traditional rulers, security heads in Langtang North and the local hunters group to a security meeting where we mapped out strategies and alert our people, that was what prevented what would have been a bloodbath in Tarok land in August, 2021.

“Four months after Wase was hit, it is now the turn of Kanam LGA were over 100 people were killed. This is because we don’t take local intelligence reports serious, we need to rise up and protect our people.”

Responding to the video in circulation which he was accused of inciting a particular ethnic group against another, Laven said, “If I can recovered over 1000 weapons and the Governor and the Military came here and received them, it shows my love for peace. Now they are heightening tension in my community because that video was translated my mischief-makers..”