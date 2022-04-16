By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has called on citizens to “rally against the ravaging insecurity, kidnappings, and other criminal activities,” that have become injurious to the economic growth and development of the state.

Mutfwang who condemned the recent terror attacks on Plateau communities frowned at “the continuous killing of Plateau citizens in rural communities by criminals called bandits.”

In a press statement issued in Jos on Tuesday, he described as barbaric and unacceptable the recent killings at Chando Zerreci, Rantis, and five villages in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas and appealed to security agencies to “redouble their efforts in curbing the menace which has painted the state in a bad light.”

He stated, “I am saddened over the killing of Plateau citizens in rural communities who are doing their legitimate and lawful businesses by bandits and suspected herders.

“I condemn the 2nd April 2022 terror attacks on villagers at Chando Zerreci village during an annual festival to usher in the 2022 farming season. In these recent attacks, several lives perished and about 19 persons were reportedly inflicted with severe injuries from gunshots.

“Shortly after this unholy act, some gunmen unleashed another terror on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on 5th April 2022 at Rantis, Gashish district, in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area and killed two people while others sustained injuries.

“As if that is not enough, some bandits also invaded villages in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas and killed scores of people for no reason. I condemn in totality these senseless killings and call on both the Federal and Plateau State Governments to wake up and take seriously their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the state.”

He stressed that “This criminality continues because the government has refused to take deliberate steps towards addressing the plights of these helpless and homeless people and prayed that God will comfort the families of the victims.