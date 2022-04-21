By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Coordinators for the 17 local government areas of Plateau State who would work to realize the gubernatorial dream of Amb. Bagudu Hirse have been inaugurated in Jos.

Recall that Amb. Hirse had earlier this month picked the interest/nomination form to contest the gubernatorial seat of the State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, saying his aspiration is “an answer to the clarion call to selflessly serve Plateau people irrespective of the differences shared by the people.”

Hirse, a Former Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Namibia and one time Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while submitting his form at the Wadata House National Secretariat of his Party maintained he is “the best to completely dissolve the APC on the Plateau and domesticate my wealth of experience,” stating, “Plateau would never know a better yesterday when I become Plateau’s Chief servant. Plateau deserves better in all areas that have a direct impact on the lives of its people.”

However, the Director-General of Amb. Hirse’s Campaign Organization, Hon. Ezekiel Iza, who inaugurated the coordinators, charged them to do their best as they promote the aspirant in their various Councils and Wards, reminding them that “the bulk of the job of reaching out to and mobilizing delegates” was with them.

The DG urged them to do their best in consultation with the party stakeholders and the respective Zonal Coordinators of the Campaign Organization ahead of the proposed tour of the 17 LGAs by their principal as the days draw close to the gubernatorial primary election which is scheduled to hold next month.

The coordinators took turns to express appreciation to their principal, Amb Hirse, and the stakeholders of the PDP in their various LGAs for allowing them to serve in the campaign organization and promised not to betray the trust reposed in them as they work towards delivering on the mandate.