By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Berom natives in Plateau State have again lamented the forceful occupation of their lands by strange people as well as the lips service paid by federal and state governments to the plights of internally displaced persons in the State.

The people insisted that over 68 villages and communities in Berom land have been sacked and “are currently occupied by Fulani militias with no challenge whatsoever.”

Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Jos, the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM through their National President, Dalyop Mwantiri, and Secretary-General, Bature Adazaram decried the deliberate acts to prevent the IDPs from returning to their ancestral homes and insisted that despite the show of might, “no inch of the Berom land would be ceded to illegal occupants no matter the magnitude of terror and killings.”

Mwantiri noted, “Nigerians are witnesses to the massive land grab and massacres by the Fulani militia and other terrorist networks in Berom land and indeed, other parts of Plateau State with no attendant consequences from constituted authority and security agents to either forestall, apprehend or deter the perpetrators.

“Unfortunately, this is now the price that the Berom and other hospitable, accommodating and peace-loving natives have been forced to pay for hosting the Fulani.

“In our view, the justification for the flagrant abuse, utter disregard, and violation of the Fundamental Human Rights of the natives in the face of a weak and oscillating public opinion has to be sought within the parameters of a wider Fulani jihadists’ agenda in Nigeria.

“Our understanding of the onslaughts on innocent civilians and unsuspecting Berom natives is that our lands are earmarked for Fulani forceful occupation, subjugation, and subsequent annexation.

“The Fulani strategy is that of terrorism while the tactics are occupation and guerrilla warfare with impunity in this 21st century.”

He added, “The plight of Displaced Persons in this general area is yet to receive any meaningful attention in terms of relief, rehabilitation and return from any authority in the land except the usual infamous slogans, ‘Government is on top of the situation, and is assuring all citizens to go about their normal/lawful business without any fear or intimidation.’…

“The plight of the Internally Displaced Persons has been reduced to the verbal condemnation of attacks and killings, verbal assurances of justice, verbal promises of assistance which, to us, amount to mere lips service and indeed, mockery of the victims.

“We want Nigerians and the world to know that Internally Displaced natives in Plateau State have not only been neglected to their fate but are today effectively-being sabotaged, so they forfeit rebuilding their homesteads thereby surrendering to the occupiers of their lands.

“The following cases readily come to mind: The aborted rebuilding of Zim village in Ropp District of Barkin Ladi; Frustrating vandalization of Jong, Zim, and Lukfine villages of Ropp District in Barkin Ladi against their desire of return. Such reprehensible conduct has also been extended to Kurra-Berom, in the Gashish District of Barkin Ladi and Darin village of Jol community in Riyom LGA sometime between 2014-and 2019.

“IDPs are suffering their fate without assistance and support while Fulani militias are drawing from the strength and sponsorship of terrorist networks, funding and unfettered supply of arms and ammunition.”

The people concluded that the Federal Government’s failure to release the N10 Billion funds promised and the non-establishment of the Mobile Police Squadron have contributed to the continued degeneration of security situations in their area and asked for the fulfillment of the promises.