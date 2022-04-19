.

Everywhere in Aboh, Mbaise, Imo State is currently wearing a festive mood as Bollywood stars, friends, kinsmen and women gather at actress Rita Dominic’s country home for her traditional marriage rites.

At her late father’s compound, which is of course the home of the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Eze Marcellenus J.O Waturuocha, is besieged with people from all walks of life.

Rita and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike arrived at her family compound around 1 pm to kick start the traditional marriage. Meanwhile, the whole place was condoned by security operatives, including the army, police and local vigilante groups.

