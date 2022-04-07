Hope Uzodimma has, on Thursday, inaugurated 31 members Traditional Executive Council, charging them to work as representatives of the government to sustain peace and tranquillity within their respective communities.

Governor Uzodimma, while inaugurating the Council, assured its members of the support of the Imo State Government in providing the necessary resources to enable them to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Executive Council, HRH Dr E.C Okeke (Ezeudo II of Amaifeke), commended Governor Uzodimma for the step taken in providing and sustaining the safety of lives and property within the State in addition to the rapid development that is being witnessed at the grassroot level. On behalf of the Council, HRH Dr Okeke pledged the commitment of its members to redouble their efforts in complimenting the State government to sustain peace and security in Imo State.

