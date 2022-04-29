L- R: Alh. Mohammed Bulama, Dr. Sunday Ojelabi and Mallam Ibrahim Gidado, all council Members at the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria 40th  Annual General Meeting, in Abuja, yesterday. Photo: Kehinde Shonola.  


L-R; Prof. Benjamin Osisioma, President and Chairman of Council,  Association of National Accountants of Nigeria,  Dr James Neminebor, 1st Vice President,  Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and Mr Ibrahim Makut, council Member,  Association of National Accountants of Nigeria Photo: Kehinde Shonola



Dr Kayode Fasua, Director General, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and  Mr Shola Ojo, Internal Auditor, Vanguard Newspaper/Member association of National Accountants of Nigeria. PHOTO: Kehinde Shonola. 

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.