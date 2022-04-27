By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY –A United States of America-based philanthropist, Chief Solomon Ajibogun has urged pupils in primary schools to combine their learning with sports which he said is needed for a complete growth expected of them.

Ajibogun made this call at the annual Inter House Sport competition of Ugbogbo Primary School, Igarra the headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State where the Red House which he has adopted as his own came first.

Represented by Mr. Mike Okpafi, Ajibogun also promised rewards for all members of the house that participated in the various sports that made the house come first ahead of others and a special reward for all that came first to third positions in addition to the provision of the sportswear that the members of the house wore on the day of the competition.

He said “Sports and education go together for the development of the mind and the body so as pupils you must find the time under the supervision of your teachers to create the needed balance so that one will not suffer because of the other.

“I also commend the management of the school that is the headmaster and the teachers and others including the parents who have supported this annual event. On my part, I will continue to do what is needed to promote the proper education of our children.”

On his part, the headmaster of the school, Augustine Afolabi commended the turnout of people at the event despite their various individual schedules.

He said that “your presence at today’s epoch meeting event shows the importance of sports in the development of Nigeria as a Nation. The school authority organized this event in order to inculcate in the children the spirit of sportsmanship. It is also the belief of the school authority to “catch them young”.

He appreciated some community leaders who he said have been supporting the school like the Late Hon. Alhaji Aliu Omokide, Prince Shanu Okuo who is the chairman of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC), Barrister Asishana Okauru, the spiritual father of the school Bishop Jolly Oyekpen and others for all their support.

He however solicited more support to provide additional classrooms and furniture for the pupils.

The final result indicated that Red House sponsored by Ajibogun won the competition with 12 points while Pink house of Asishana Okauru came second with 10 points, Greenhouse of Okuo Luse II House came third with 8 points, Yellow house of Gomina Matilda came fourth with 6 points while Purple house of Bishop Oyekpen came fifth and the Blue House of Omokide took the rear.

There were invitational relays from primary and secondary schools within Igarra.