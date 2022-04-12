.

By Chioma Obinna

One of the leading dental healthcare brands, Procter and Gamble, P&G through its brand, Oral-B partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene in schools.

To this end, no fewer than 2000 students were reached with the message of brushing twice daily.

The campaign which was held at the Agidingbi Junior and Senior Secondary School, Lagos, was graced by dentists from the State Ministry of Health that led an oral health awareness session, to the junior and senior school with 2000 students.

According to the Government Relations & Public Policy Manager for Nigeria and Africa Expansion Markets, Procter & Gamble, Ridwan Sorunke, explained that the Oral-B Mobile Dental Clinic was introduced in 2011 to promote oral health hygiene among Nigerians.

“It provides free dental check-ups, and oral health education about how to brush, and take care of your teeth “P&G is a force for good in the communities where we live and work, therefore investing heavily in our communities.”

Sorunke said through the programme they have been able to 1 million Nigerians annually with free dental checks and dental kits.”

Oral-B’s initiative involves children, among the most vulnerable members of society. The event included the mobile dental clinic where the dentists conducted free dental checks for the students. Oral health kits were also distributed to the junior and secondary schools.

It is crucial that the students learn how to take proper care of their teeth at an early age. The students were taught how to properly brush their teeth and take care of their oral hygiene.

Sorunke said: “We think if we can drive dental education at a lower age for students, it enables us to also engage their parents, grandparents, other family members and a wider part of the community.”

Recently, P&G celebrated World Oral Health Day by teaming up with the Women’s Helping Hand Initiative (TWHHI) of the Office of the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, to integrate oral health sessions into the ongoing schools’ advocacy campaigns of the Initiative.

World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on 20 March to encourage people all over the world to play their part in reducing oral diseases, which plague citizens, government healthcare systems and economies.

Medical experts have also expressed concerns about the long-term effects of oral diseases on populations globally, and their harmful impact on citizens who fail to practise good dental hygiene from an early age.

According to them, affected individuals are often beset by pains, lack of confidence in social settings, and more serious health issues which may arise out of a poor dental regime. But the good news is that most of these diseases can be prevented, and dentists are well-equipped to treat these oral diseases if they are caught early.