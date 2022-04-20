The holy month of Ramadan is here, and Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Peak Milk, is igniting the culture of giving while also promoting family bonding through a series of activities.

Tagged ‘Peak Ramadan’, the campaign will feature activities aimed at supporting the Nigerian Muslim community and provide nutritional tips that will help them make the most of the fasting season.

Peak Milk will be spreading the message of love, giving and sharing among Muslims across Nigeria, while emphasizing the importance of milk nourishment at breakfast (Sahur) and at the breaking of fast (Iftar).

Read Also:

2023 poll suspension, Interim Govt: Afe Babalola has right to speak on nation’s rot – CAN

NDE trains 100 persons on sustainable agriculture in Ondo

Asia’s Afro Beat singer Bishop XL promotes African Culture

Speaking about the campaign, Marketing Manager Peak Milk, Omolara Banjoko, stated that during Ramadan, Muslim faithfuls fast for long hours. Milk and other dairy products are some of the most nutritious products for balancing the protein and calcium needs of the body in the face of long hours of fasting.

“Research has proven that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not only does it provide us with energy, but if infused with Peak Milk, it makes a perfect source of essential vitamins, minerals and protein.

“To welcome this special time of the year, Peak milk will be using various platforms to support Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan by reminding them to reflect, prepare their zakat offerings and encourage family and friends.” Banjoko said.

She further explained: “We have partnered with select chefs and also developed nutritious and nourishing recipes – all infused with the goodness of rich, creamy Peak milk, to make preparing Sahur and Iftar meals easier for Muslims.”

Another unique leg of this initiative is the #IftarwithPeak campaign, aimed at further highlighting the fasting period as a time to be generous, open our doors to people around us, share love, nourishment and smiles.

For this campaign challenge, select influencers will challenge their friends and families to have Iftar together. Anyone who participates in the challenge by nominating a friend/family and have them come over to share Iftar with them, and subsequently post on their social media pages, tagging @peak_milk, will be rewarded with gifts.

Peak Milk will also provide packages filled with the nourishing goodness of its products, to influencers and their families, and for them to share to Muslims in their community.

Ramadan is a time to consider the less privileged and Peak milk will be providing rich protein nourishment to consumers in mosques and praying grounds in Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin, Kano, Abuja and Jos during Iftar. The Peak Ramadan campaign will run from 2nd April– 2nd May, 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria