…Resolve to work together

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Ahead of the May 28 Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, four aspirants of South-East extraction have resolved to champion a common cause that could see them present a consensus pick for the exercise.

The aspirants- former Senate President, Pius Anyim, ex-Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, businessman, Sam Ohuabunwa and medical doctor-turned politician, Nwachukwu Anakwenze disclosed this in Abuja yesterday in a communique signed by all four, and read by Anyim.

“We have agreed to work together as a team. We will work together to ensure that a South easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer

“We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity

“In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones and we now expect them to reciprocate,” the communique read in part.

On what the move portends for the South-East given the position earlier taken by Southern governors elected on the platform of the PDP, Anyim said: “When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. But we will work together in the interest of the party, in the interest of the nation, and in the interest of South-East.

On why there was no governor from the geo-political zone at the meeting, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said, “Maybe the question should go to South-East governors forum, not to us. Whatever they are doing or whatever they are not doing is not necessarily before us. So when you meet them in their own meeting, you can ask them.”

“If our position tallies with that of the Southern governors, good luck. But we are taking this position in the interest of national unity, in the interest of PDP, and in line with PDP constitution. We believe that the PDP constitution favours what we are doing and we have to boldly step out with this decision”.