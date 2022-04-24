, Hon Omimi Esquire,

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon Daniel Omimi Esquire has lauded the Sterling Leadership Quality of Senator Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the party, insisting that the party is better organized now to face any opposition in the 2023 generation elections.

Omimi, Who is the Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the party is ready to sweep the polls in the next political dispensation with quality of persons in the aim of affairs in the party.

The PDP stalwart made this known yesterday while addressing the PDP family in Warri.

According to him, PDP one of the biggest political parties in Africa was lucky to have a former Senate President and tested politician as the national chairman who is ready to move the party forward.

“Interestingly, PDP has gotten all that it takes to wrestle power from the ailing APC that has thrown Nigeria into deeper woes and pandemic situation” lamented the APC strong man.

He, however, advised APC to start packing its bag and baggage from the “Aso Rock” as they have woefully disappointed Nigerians and the people are also tired of them.

On Senator Ayu, the PDP chieftain further described the National Chairman as a winner, calm and resolute person who knows his onions.

“My honest advice to APC is to try as much as possible to clear the mess they have caused Nigeria into deeper woes and hunger before they quit in 2023”, stressed Hon. Omimi, explains that his party will leave no stone unturned by winning all over. Whelming in next year’s general elections.