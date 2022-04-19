By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor has ordered the sacking of the chairman of the movement, Prince Sunday Ajayi, over allegation of N100 million gift by a leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party in Lagos.

The sack came following approval of the Apex body led by Jandor to relieve Ajayi who was accused of sabotage and anti-group activities.

According to a source within the group, the security orderly attached to Ajayi has also been withdrawn and barred from coming to the Liberty Place, the headquarters of the group forthwith.

Ajayi was alleged to have a been a mole for the APC all along.

Recall that Jandor and members of the movement had few months ago defected from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at an elaborate rally held at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, in Lagos.

He has also obtained the nomination form as one of the governorship aspirants in Lagos state, preparatory to 2023 general election.

According to the source, who preferred not to be mentioned, Ajayi has perfected plans to hold a media briefing to announce his exit and return along with his loyalists from Lagos4Lagos movement to APC any moment from now.

“Jandor is highly disappointed at this development, particularly at a time where all is set for him to takeover the mantle of the exalted governorship office in Lagos with growing supporters come 2023 poll.

“However, Jandor was not taken by surprise because Ajayi has been asking for spurious amounts of money to be distributed among leaders across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDA which Jandor often turned down over paucity of fund.

“Jandor made him (Ajayi) realise that the movement is based on personnel commitment and contributions and not on pecuniary gains which Ajayi has been championing.

“The development will not in anyway affect our good fortune as maximum support for Lagos4Lagos movement is intact and solid. We are moving forward towards our goal. No looking back. Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Adediran, when he was contacted, confirmed the report, saying, “it is true, Ajayi remained expelled from Lagos4Lagos movement.”

Meanwhile, as of press time, Ajayi could not be reached for comment as his phone rang out with several attempts.