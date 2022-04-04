.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Hon Bisi Kolawole, has described the Appeal Court judgement reinstating workers of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), sacked in December 2019, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Dr Kayode Fayemi as a triumph of justice over wickedness.

Kolawole, who promised to reinstate all the workers sacked unjustly by the Fayemi’s government, added that “Only wicked people go about denying their fellow human beings their sources of livelihood.”

He said; “By employing over 3,000 workers, PDP has shown its love for Ekiti people and by sacking the over 3,000 workers, including teachers and civil servants, APC has shown itself as a party of wicked people.”

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the Spokesperson of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization, Lere Olayinka, the PDP governorship candidate said it was appalling that Governor Fayemi is also backing someone, who as a member of the EKSU Governing Council, played prominent roles in the sacking of the workers as the governorship candidate of APC.

“PDP government-employed workers, APC government sacked them and in continuation of their wickedness, they have picked as their party candidate, a man who carried out Fayemi’s inhuman instruction of terminating the employments of over 1,000 Ekiti sons and daughters in EKSU,” Kolawole said.

While demanding the immediate reinstatement of the sacked workers, the PDP governorship candidate said; “Even though we know that Fayemi and his APC party do not have a history of obedience to court judgments, we will still have to appeal to the remnants of their conscience to obey this judgement.

“The governor and his men, especially the APC governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, who was instrumental to the workers’ sack when he was in the Governing Council of EKSU, should realise that the sacked workers are their fellow Ekiti brothers and sisters.

“However, the sacked workers should not despair. If in its usual characteristics of ignoring court judgements, this APC government declined to reinstate them, they should rest assured that by October 16, 2022, they will return to their duty posts.

“To us in PDP, we will not sack workers because we don’t have a history of sacking workers. Rather, we employ workers and we will not only reinstate those that we employed that they sacked, but we will also create more job opportunities when we return to power.”

Vanguard News Nigeria