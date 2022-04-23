Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has lent his support to the stance of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State that the emergence of a consensus presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be based on justice, equity and fairness.

Gov. Wike maintained that he solidly stands by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s position on the issue of a consensus presidential candidate of the PDP ahead of the party’s National Convention.

The Rivers State Governor, who is also a presidential aspirant of the PDP in the forthcoming primaries of the party, stated his position when he addressed Ebonyi State PDP delegates at the party’s State Secretariat, in Abakaliki, on Friday.

Recall that Gov. Ugwuanyi had advised Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and two other presidential aspirants of the PDP (Senator Bukola Saraki and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen) who are propagating the emergence of a consensus presidential candidate for the party, when they visited him at Enugu State Government Lodge, Abuja, to ensure justice, equity and fairness in the process.

Addressing the Ebonyi State PDP delegates, Gov. Wike stressed that “Every consensus must be based on equity, fairness and justice as propagated by my brother Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

According to him, “Gov. Ugwuanyi said he is not against consensus but that consensus must be based on equity, justice and fairness, and I support his stance”.

The Rivers State Governor pointed out that the primary aim of the PDP at the moment is to win the election and return to power at the centre, urging the delegates to vote for him during the presidential primary election as he has the needed qualities to win the presidential election and transform Nigeria for the better.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, former Governor of Gombe State and Wike’s Campaign Director General, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Senator Obinna Ogba, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, the PDP National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa, Chief Chris Ubah, members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly were among the dignitaries at the event.