By Steve Oko

The Abia State Chairman of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Mr. Joseph Ulu, has described the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP, and the main opposition All Progressive Congress APC in the state as different faces of the same coin, vowing that both parties would be sent parking from the state in 2023.

Ulu who stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia after the State Congress of the party, accused both PDP and APC of holding the state down.

” These parties that do road project only on radio and television do not deserve to remain in power. By 2023, we will retire all of them and rescue our dear state”.

According to him, members of both parties are all one and same people who have been switching camps based on when it favours them.

The NRM Chairman who accused both parties of taking control of power through manipulation of election results, expressed delight that with the signing of the New Electoral Act, the era of stealing the people’s mandate is gone.

Ulu urged Abians to clean up the political space by voting PDP and APC out of power in 2023 , and voting credible candidates to move the state forward.

He charged the 21-man State Working Committee inaugurated by the party to launch aggressive membership drive and mobilise voters in support of the party’s candidates at the 2023 elections.

Some of the newly-inaugurated Exco include the Secretary, Paul Oriaku; Youth Leader, Kalu Anya; State Woman Leader, Mrs Ngozi Nathaniel, amongst others.