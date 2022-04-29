Pharm Esumobi and some members of his team

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, has sealed the premises of 308 Pharmacies and Patent Medicines Vendors Shops, PMVS, in Benue state for violating laid down rules and guidelines.

The PCN Director of Enforcement, Pharm Stephen Esumobi who made the disclose weekend in Makurdi explained that the premises sealed comprised 56 Pharmacies and 252 PMVS.

Pharm Esumobi who led the PCN enforcement team stated that they spent a week on the field visiting various Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state including Makurdi, Guma, Gwer East, Gwer West, Tarka, Gboko, Ushongo, Otukpo, Ukom, Logo, Oju, Obi and Ohimini.

According to him, “observations from the field indicated that so many of the premises commenced operations without approval while a large number of registered premises did not bother to renew their licences.

ALSO READ:

“Most of these premises have not met requirements with respect to location, storage and personnel. Due to inadequate storage facilities, medicines are exposed to harsh environmental factors like high temperature and humidity which either degrade or transform them to other biologically active substances that could damage the liver, kidneys or other vital organs.”

He also observed that many Patent Medicine Shops visited were engaging in activities outside their scope stressing “such activities include administration of intravenous injections and fluids in unhygienic environments.

“Similarly, many pharmacies owned by businessmen do not have pharmacists on ground to supervise pharmaceutical activites within the premises.

“In these premises the non-Pharmacists staff have access to the poison cupboards and dispense substances of abuse to members of the public thus endangering public health.

“At the end of the exercise, a total of 445 premises were visited. This comprise 332 Patent and Proprietary Medicines Vendors shops (PPMVs) and 113 Pharmacies. 308 premises were sealed comprising 56 Pharmacies and 252 Patent Medicines Vendors Shops.

“And nine compliance directives were issued for various offences such as poor sanitary conditions, poor documentation and non-display of premises and pharmacists annual licences.”

Vanguard News Nigeria