By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, has disclosed that he received a message from heaven to run for a seventh tenure in 2023 and handover the mantle to a successor.

Mutu disclosed the alleged heavenly message to Vanguard, yesterday, upon a request to know his position in 2023 having occupied the seat for six consecutive terms.

He said: “seven is a perfect number of God and as a child of God, I have been directed from heaven that I should do the seventh term and stop at it and aspire for other things.

“So, I’m coming for a seventh term and I will stop at the seventh term.

“My purpose is to serve and I serve because of the love I have for the people”.