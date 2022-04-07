Leke Adeboye

By David Royal & Precious Chukwudi

Leke Adeboye, the last son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who used the word “goat” to describe some of the church’s clerics, has apologised for his action.



Leke Adeboye, a pastor and Senior Personal Assistant to his father, Daddy G.O, had on Sunday slammed some RCCG pastors for preaching after his father had given the sermon of the day for Thanksgiving Sunday.

He wrote “Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching? You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving”.

Reacting to Leke’s statement about the pastors, followers on Instagram and some members of RCCG condemned his action, calling for his suspension and resignation from office as a pastor in RCCG.

One of the followers who strongly condemned Leke’s statement commented “Maybe you will push RCCG members to do the unthinkable, strike. Your name-calling of pastors and other antecedents show that you are naturally arrogant, since your father isn’t you are the goat. You do not deserve the office you hold. I’m looking forward to your resignation. You continue to embarrass your parents and RCCG, for how long will people do damage control on your behalf. I’m a member of RCCG and if others wouldn’t tell you some of us would, we’re fed up with you.”

However, pologising on his Instagram page, Leke wrote: “I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed pastors.

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and retrospect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and pastors of our beloved church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies.”

