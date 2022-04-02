Temitope Jegede, CEO, Tom Associates: The New Face of Tom Associates

In a major management team rejig aimed at repositioning to meet contemporary business challenges, Tom Associates Training, the leading training firm, has announced key management changes.

Leading the new team as the Chief Executive Officer is Temitope Jegede, until now Senior Management and Leadership Consultant at Tom Associates.

In the new dispensation, the firm’s Founder and Chief Consultant, Mr Abiodun Toki, will take a new position as Chairman after three decades of remarkable leadership that has seen the firm growing from its little beginnings to a clear and undisputed leader in the line of management training business.

Temitope Jegede, the new man on the driver’s seat is expected to hit the ground running in the task of leading the company to assert its leadership position in the industry and take a bigger share of the market.

The new CEO will be leading his team to compete in a market that is now driven by Information Technology and the Digital Media and in a business world that has since become a global business village.

Temitope Jegede’s very strong academic antecedents prepared him thoroughly for the challenges of the task ahead. A Bachelor of Science B.Sc. degree holder in Political Science and Economics from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Mr Jegede holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Manpower Economics from the University of Lagos.

The new helmsman later topped this academic attainment with a Master of Arts, M.A, in International Law and Legal Studies from the University of Lagos. He was to later obtain a second Post Graduate Diploma in Transformational Leadership from the Institute for National Transformation.

His unquenchable thirst for knowledge and academic laurels saw him obtaining an MBA from the Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

A trainer par excellence, Mr Jegede has, in the last five years, been a lead trainer at Tom Associates and has also made a mark as an outstanding motivational speaker.

In this new task, the new CEO will be assisted by such competent professionals as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, COO, the General Manager and their excellent team.

Tom Associates a limited liability company incorporated in February 1992 as a training centre is accredited by Centre for Management Development, CMD, Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Nigerian Institute of Training and Development and NITAD and Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR.

With a philosophy to “brighten up the knowledge, creativity and skills of young managers,” Tom Associates also aims to “continuously stimulate the minds of managers who participate in the courses as only stimulated minds sustain their capacity for productive output.”

Three decades later, Tom Associates has emerged not just a clear leader but the only firm in its line of business to achieve a generational shift through the successful hand over of the management baton to the new Temitope Jegede led team.