By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

There was panic at Rumuagholu area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State following a robbery attack in the area.

Four armed robbers had around 11 am yesterday invaded the area under heavy gunfire and robbed residents of their belongings.

The robbers who stormed the area fully armed had commenced their activities around T-junction and had carried on till road-2 area in the said Rumuagholu.

The criminals who were shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents had robbed six different Point-of-Sale, POS, shops along the Rumuagholu road.

It was gathered that the shootings had alerted the police who swung into action.

The police officers, who promptly arrived at the scene gave the criminals a hot chase to the Obiri-Ikwerre/Airport road where the criminals met hitches.

A source, who witnessed the development narrated that the criminals had abandoned their vehicle and picked a packed tricycle and fled into Rumuosi road before two of them were apprehended.

The source said: “Four boys came and attacked some POS office in Rumuagholu. They started operating from T-Junction till road 2.

“They attacked and robbed six POS offices. They took cash and phones. They were shooting in the air. The shootings cause fear and people ran for safety.

“I don’t know how the police got information. Although before the police came, the boys have driven off. But police chased them and caught two of them while two escaped.”

However, at press time, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command has not responded to the report.

Vanguard News Nigeria