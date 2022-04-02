By James Ogunnaike

Pandemonium on Friday broke out in Itori, the head quarters of Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, as irate youths went on rampage after a suspected smuggler rammed into a commercial motorcyclist and killed him on the spot.

It was gathered that the driver of the car drove as if he was being chased by law enforcement agents.

The killing of the motorcyclist led the youths at the scene of the incident to go on rampage, setting properties on fire.

It was gathered that the mob thought that the smuggler was being chased by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and this got them infuriated.

It was further learnt that the youths made an attempt to burn down a hotel where customs officers do lodge, but were prevented by the police.

About three cars and motorcycles where reportedly vandalised in the crisis which affected traffic on the old Lagos-Abeokuta highway for almost an hour.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, there was a riot at Itori today. A vehicle belonging to smugglers rammed into an okada rider and killed him on the spot. People at the scene of the incident had the belief that the vehicle was being chased by customs officers. That was how they went on rampage. They caused serious crisis.

“They set about three vehicles on fire today. There is a hotel at Papa where they said customs officers do lodge, they went there, making efforts to burn the hotel.

“But the Commissioner of Police (CP Lanre Bankole) has gone there today with DC operations and other officers of the command. Calm has been restored,” Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman added further that some people have been arrested, warning residents against jungle justice.