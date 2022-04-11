By Luminous Jannamike

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi, has urged Christians not to relent in praying for Nigeria and the state for improved prosperity and security.

This came as the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Oyo State chapter called on the faithful to reconcile with God and acknowledge that Christ died for all even while they were still sinners.

Alabi made the call yesterday when he joined hundreds of Christian faithful in llorin for an annual Palm Sunday rally, which precedes Easter celebration.

While speaking with newsmen, he congratulated Christians on Palm Sunday which, he said, was symbolic to Christians.

He charged Christians to live an exemplary life that mirrors the life and virtues of Jesus Christ.

Speaking on the upcoming electioneering year, Alabi admonished Christians to participate in electoral processes by getting registered and turn out en-mass to vote at the 2023 general polls.

He said the church should occupy her place and stand in the gap for the nation.

The acting Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kwara Chapter, Mr. Sunday Adewole, expressed appreciation to God, recalling that the Palm Sunday rally has not been held in the last two years in the state following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other reasons.

Also speaking, Pa Olusola Ajolore, charged Christians to live a life of humility as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He admonished christian faithful to permit Jesus into their heart and trust solely in God.

In a similar event, Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Ibadan yesterday, stressed that Christ demonstrated the greatest way of showing God’s love for humanity and urged the faithful to continually reciprocate by loving Christ and their neighbours.

He called on government at all levels to show love to the citizens by listening to them, providing for them and ensuring their security in all parts of the country.

“The life of every citizen must remain sacred because God purchased each one at a great price.

“May the Lord grant us peace and security needed to live our lives to the fullest as Jesus died for us to live,” he said.

Akinyemiju noted that Palm Sunday was the first day of Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter when palm branches were placed in the path of Jesus Christ prior to His arrest on Holy Thursday and His crucifixion on Good Friday.

”It marks the final week of Lent. Palm Sunday also referred to as Passion Sunday commemorates the triumphant entry of our Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

“It is an event that took place towards the end of His days on earth before being crucified.

“It is a Sunday to be regarded by Christians as a day to remind us to accept and welcome Jesus into our hearts, just as the worshipers welcomed Him into Jerusalem.

“The activities characterising Palm Sunday dictates that anyone can have his or her lives and fortunes change dramatically overnight,” he said.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter when Christians celebrate the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

In many Churches, Palm Sunday is observed by the blessing and sharing of palm branches symbolising the branches placed in front of Christ.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most. Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, charged leaders at both the Federal and State levels to set good examples for people in the country. Kaigama made this call on Sunday during the Palm Sunday homily at St Michael’s Parish, Piwoyi, Abuja.

Alluding to Jesus’ triumphal entering into Jerusalem riding on a donkey which, according to him, is a symbol of peace and humility, the Catholic cleric, said: “By this, Jesus is teaching leaders to live simply, and to give up a lot of their excesses for the good of their people.“”The poor and needy, largely the victims of bad and corrupt governance are often made to suffer and sacrifice for the comfort of their leaders. They are victims of social, economic, political exploitation and manipulation, whereas the corrupt leaders seek their personal interests instead of what brings progress, national growth and sustainable development.

“Leaders must show their followers, especially the youths, the example that wishing and dreaming big alone are not enough to make them who they want to become; they can only achieve this through hard work and honesty.”

The Archbishop also noted that suffering was part of the daily experience of Nigerians, but urged the people not to lose faith in God.

He added: “Sometimes in the midst of what we suffer, we tend to think that God has forsaken us. God does not neglect us.“”The innocent women, children and all the vulnerable people, the victims of kidnapping, banditry, and Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria are crying and asking: ‘My God, My God, why have you forsaken us?’ It is the same cry in the hearts of many Nigerian youths and students, forced to stay home due to no fault of theirs.

“However, despite the pains and fears, we are hopeful of triumph someday, somehow, by God’s grace. Let us open our hearts to receive Christ as our King, the only true answer to our quest for happiness and meaning.”