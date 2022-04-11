Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Anambra State Governor, yesterday, joined other hundreds of worshippers at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Awka, for the Palm Sunday Mass.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy week leading to Easter celebration. In Christendom, it commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, when Palm branches were placed in his path before his arrest on Holy Thursday and subsequent crucifixion on Good Friday. It is thus the final week of Lent which entails blessings and distribution of palms.

In his homily to mark the occasion, His Lordship, Most Rev’d Paulinus Ezeokafor urged the congregation to emulate the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. He noted that Christ’s suffering and endurance are part of the grace that humanity enjoys today.

He also called on the people of Anambra State to support Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo in his genuine efforts to rid the state of criminal elements. He urged the people not to be cowed but to brace up and ensure peace and tranquillity return to Anambra State.

Governor Soludo in his remarks, spoke about the significance of the occasion and the need for the people to emulate the teachings, love and peace that Jesus Christ signifies.

Governor Soludo again reiterated that the insecurity being perpetrated in the state were the handiwork of people who are not indigenes of Anambra State.

He urged the people to cooperate with the government to flush out these criminal elements if they refused to accept the amnesty being granted to them. He noted that his government is ready to rehabilitate and assist them to begin a new meaningful life.

He warned, however, that those criminals who refused to renounce criminalities will have themselves to blame. He therefore urged the people to cooperate and work harmoniously together to reclaim their land back from these criminal elements rampaging and killing innocent people at will.

Other dignitaries at the Mass included: the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi; Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour), Deputy Chief of Staff/ Chief Protocol to the Governor; Emeka Ezenwanne, former Commissioner for Public Utilities under Governor Willie Obiano’s administration; Chris Azubogu, Member Representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency; Leo Chiegboka and others.