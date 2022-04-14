The people of Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency has expressed willingness to give Barr. Ifeyinwa Morah massive support as she has indicated readiness to fill the PDP gap at national level, having feeling shortchanged by the previous unreliable representatives.

In a press statement, the community laments that there are no tangible physical felt constituency projects in the zone, adding that this has left many questions in the minds of the constituents asking ‘How did we get here?’

The people queried why their representative is not reckoned with in the scheme of things at the National Assembly, saying that the constituency representative is classified as bench-warmer. “How come the abundant tourism & agricultural potentials lying fallow in our constituency remain untapped and ignored by federal government,” they asked.

It also stated that everyone recognises the fact that it is time for change to happen, noting that since the incumbent has done the job very poorly, an articulate and trusted lawyer will definitely stands a good chance to get the mandate of the people to represent them effectively.

This, according to them, will depend on the options available. They added that without any iota of doubt, it is certain that Barr. Morah, with her track record of accomplishments in Oil & Gas, and Forex would will help PDP fulfill this mandate.

“PDP faithful, stakeholders and delegates should not elect anyone whose intellectual capacity is very low to speak for the people. It will be catastrophic to hand over the House of Reps ticket to a mediocre,” it stated.

Stressing further, they enumerated 12 reasons why this she should be supported to fill the gap.

“In the first place, Accessibility: The era of opening doors only during elections has been the hallmark of many politicians in Anambra, but Barr. Morah has demonstrated by her relationship with people that accessibility runs in her veins. She has maintained it that she is an open book, which everyone can read. By opening her doors, she will better understand our problems and how to present them.

“Secondly, ‘Great understanding of Our Society and Culture’: She will score 100 percent in having a deep understanding of the culture of her people. This knowledge is very important in appreciating the needs of the people in Oyi/Ayamelum. She is Nëé Umenyiora from Ogbunike and also happily married to Ogbunike man with Children.

“Excellent Communications Skills: It is the lack of such skills that forced some honourable members to be called bench-warmers at the chamber, hence their contributions are minimal or none. Most people in the community know that Morah is gifted with excellent oratory and confidence to convey her thoughts. As an articulate Lawyer, she is absolutely suitable for the job.

“Her Analytical Thinking Skills: With a combination of beauty and analytical skills, there is no doubt that Barr. Morah is most qualified for this role. According to her statement, “Quality representation is not a beauty/fashion show. People vote for bills they don’t understand and know nothing about. Voting should be analysed thoroughly and that is what I am bringing on board.”

“Morah does not only listen but applies such into action. It is easy to hear what anybody is saying, but how you react to what has been said proves whether you listened or not. Barr. Morah is the listening type and has demonstrated this as testified by people around her. The Constituency needs a listening representative.

“Futuristic ideology: Engaging her in a discussion portrays her as the rare breed who thinks ahead of time. She weighs her actions based on its futuristic implications. Politicians who think in the positivity with futuristic ideology like Barr. Morah, are gems that should be embraced and encouraged.

“Respects Institutions: Barr. Morah is a party person, and believes the party alongside the members and stakeholders are supreme. She has been in the Party since 2000 till date.

“Keeping Her Words: Integrity is not by words of mouth. It is exhibited and some are blessed to have such as lifestyle. That is who Barr. Morah is.

“Barr. Morah as Problem Solver: She is one person who believes there is a way around every challenge. PDP should give their ticket to someone who will show commitment to finding solutions, not otherwise.

“Teachable: Morah is humble and easily admit mistakes and shortcomings but asserts that she is willing to learn from anyone no matter how lowly the person is. According to her, “everyone is important, because there are things one can learn from the market woman, the carpenter or even the wheelbarrow man. I have gained a lot by being willing to learn from everyone, who becomes your master as they transfer the knowledge to you”.

“Morah loves the party, PDP: To her the ideals of PDP excites her. She sees the party as the hope of Nigerians and maintains it should be strengthened as the political face of Nigerians. She is ready to work to accomplish this. She has never left her party even after her last election.

“Disciplined: She pays attention to details, little things matter to her and she can give an idea of what lies ahead. That, no one denies and she likes punctuality. This is vital about who should bear the PDP flag in the 2023 election in Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency.”

They also mentioned that Oyi/Ayamelum has not fared well with their previous representatives since 1999, hence the clamour for Barr. Ifeyinwa Morah flying the PDP flag should be the unarguable option now.