Governor Gboyega Oyeola of Osun State, on Thursday, urged members of the Igbo community living in the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence with the host communities.

Oyetola said this during an engagement meeting with the newly elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Osun chapter in Osogbo.

The governor was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

He said that it is only when there is peace and people of different tribes feel secure in any part of the country they reside in, that growth and development could be achieved.

The governor, who commended members of the Igbo for their support in sustaining the peaceful atmosphere in the state, said he would continue to protect their interest.

Oyetola said: “Nigeria is a great and prosperous country. And for us to continue to enjoy this greatness, there must be peace and stability in the land.

“Intolerance and insurgency leads to poverty, hunger, unemployment, unrest, among others, and that is the reason we must continue to live together peacefully.

“Peaceful coexistence will bring stability, growth and make the economy vibrant, while the lack of it will bring underdevelopment and unrest.

“You are an important part of us in this state. And I will continue to provide the enabling environment for your businesses to grow.”

The governor also appealed to the Ndigbo to support his re-election in the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state so as to consolidate on the achievements of the past years.

In his remarks, the president of the group, John Dike, commended the governor for his love for humanity , which had made Osun a peaceful state without intertribal conflicts.

Dike stated that their businesses had been thriving well due to prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

He also commended the governor for various devopmental projects across the state, adding that the group would continue to live peacefully with other tribes and also support the governor for for his re-election.