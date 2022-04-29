By Gabriel Ewepu

Osuagwu Ugochukwu, personal counsel to former Chief of Army Staff and current Nigeria Ambassador to Benin Republic, Gen Tukur Burutai (Retd), Thursday, debunked allegation on illegal ownership of properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, and other issues.

Ugochukwu reacted to an allegation made by one Jackson Ude against his client, Gen Burutai, alleging that the former Chief of Army Staff stole millions and converted properties 11 days after becoming Chief of Army Staff.

In a statement titled ‘Jackson Ude and His Malicious Publication Against Rtd Lt General T Y Buratai’, Ugochukwu averred: “Your publication titled “How Buratai Began Stealing Millions, Converting Properties 11 Days After Becoming Army Chief” dated 26.04.2022 is nothing but an attempt to smear the image of Rtd Lt General T Y Buratai, current Nigerian Ambassador to Benin.

“Your publication is nothing but a rehash of a rested subject matter: Dubai Properties. The subject matter which you hastily tried to re-post to the public has since over 4 years been put to rest by the Federal Authorities.

“The Code of conduct bureau having investigated the matter cleared LT GEN T Y BURATAI of any wrong doing and found him not guilty. So, for you to now recklessly bring forth the same matter to the public domain is an attempt to tarnish the image of the retired Army Chief and which you will have to be made to account for your indiscretion within the ambit of the Law.”

He concluded that “Your attempt to bring up the issue of the existence of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL) with the CAC registration of RTD LT GEN T Y BURATAI as one of the directors and thus paint a picture of illegality is rather childish.

“For your information the existence of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL) is lawful and having the name of the retired Army chief on board is legal. For your information there are other similar CAC registered entities of the Nigeria Army with such private incorporated status. These are Nigerian Army Post Exchange (NAPEX), and Nigerian Army Small Scale Drug Manufacturing Unit (NASDMU). Others are Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS), Post Service Housing Development (PHD) and Post-Service Homes Savings and Loans (PHL).

“However contrary to the claim by Jackson Ude T Y Buratai from the Reply sent by CAC today clearly shows that T Y Buratai is neither a director nor shareholder in the Nigeria Army Property Limited. The CAC letter is dated 27.04.22. The said claim by Jackson Ude is obviously false.”