By Onozure Dania

No fewer than 3,000 persons from Bomadi, Burutu and Ughelli South Local Government Areas of Delta State have benefited from a three-day medical outreach programme organised by Joseph-Penawou Foundation.

Chairman of the foundation, Joseph Penawou, at the opening ceremony of the free medical outreach programme in Akugbene town, Bomadi council, said the programme was part of his efforts to reach and provide better and quality health services to his people.

Penawou, who is the ‘Iyasere’ (Traditional Prime Minister) of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom said the foundation has over 10 years been touching lives, especially the indigent ones for them to have a sense of belonging.

He noted that this was second edition of medical outreach programme and was an annual event, a non profit venture solely to give the people a new lease of life.

Dr. Stephen Dafe, Co-ordinator of the medical outreach programme, who spoke to journalists at the end of the programme, described it as a huge success.