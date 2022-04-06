By Ochuko Akuopha



OVER 200 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



Receiving the decampees during a rally of PDP in Orogun Federal Ward 2, Chairman of the party in Ughelli North, Pastor Kesiena Nomuoja assured the new members that “There shall be no segregation of members, be they new or old members. There shall be equal treatment of all members”.



While appealing to the new members to stand firm, he said the PDP was committed to carrying its members along in the party’s scheme of things.

Also speaking, the Director General of Delta State Local Content Agency, Dr. Morris Idiovwa accused the APC of plugging the country into calamity and woes, reiterating that the PDP was the only party that could rescue the country from its present political and economic quagmire.



He urged the PDP faithful to remain resolute and united, noting that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a listening governor.



On his part, the chairman, planning committee of the rally, Shadrach Imonieroh thanked the leadership of the PDP both at state and LGA levels for considering him worthy of serving as chairman of the committee.