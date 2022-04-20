By Prince Osuagwu

An indigenous mobile technology company, Imosé Technologies Limited, has instituted a technical training academy to train young and unemployed Nigerians in the repair of mobile devices, graphic design using mobile apps and product photography.

The academy, which will run a three-month intensive certification programme will see hundreds of youths aged 18 to 30 years from Abuja, Benin City, Ibadan, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt, empowered with enterpreneurial skills, and that to serve in the telecommunications sector.

The company said it has conducted series of screening and interviews to select the first batch of 30 candidates from an applicant pool of over 1000 for the programme, who kicked off April 9, 2022.

Executive Director, Imosé Technologies Limited, Taiye Osayi-Izedonmwen, promised that all trainees will be compensated at the end of the three-

month programme, while the best two performing candidates will get instant employment with Imosé Technologies as well as cash prizes.

He said: “The Imosé Technical Training Academy is a corporate social responsibility initiative and it is aimed at getting youths engaged and off the streets.

“It will be an annual programme and run in partnership with Upskill Learning Centre to change the lives of passionate and interested Nigerian youths.”

He added that all participants will be provided with training kits to enable them engage in the training, perfectly.

Osayi-Izedonmwen said standard training module in mobile repair will cover topics including; disassembling and assembling of different mobile devices, motherboards and components, working with chips on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB), solder and de-solder, using solder jumpers, replacing chips and components, charging ports, connectors and switches.