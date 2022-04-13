… renew calls for state of emergency

…ask for sack of NSA, Defence Minister

…hold President responsible for security or lives, properties

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Again, the House of Representatives is utterly livid with President Muhammadu Buhari and the various heads of security agencies for failing in their responsibility of protecting Nigerians.

Recall that the House penultimate week expressed its disappointment in the same leadership following reports of mass killings in Minna, Niger State which happened alongside Kaduna airport and train attacks.

The House had through a motion it considered called for the resignation of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mongunu.

The Leader of the House, Hon. Ado Doguwa had on the heels of the motion asked that Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms to defend themselves.

Two weeks after, the House, Wednesday, via another motion on the recent killing of over 92 Nigerians in various communities of Kanan and Wase local government areas of Plateau State renewed the call for the sack of the NSA and the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi.

The House was also dismayed by the apparent inability of the present government to end insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi at the plenary raised the motion titled “Terrorist Attack on Kanam and Wase Communities of Plateau State” under matters of urgent public importance.

According to Gagdi, on Sunday 10th April, 2022, terrorists unleashed terror on the people of the local government areas.

He said: “On Sunday 10th April, 2022 around 10am, terrorist unleash terror on the People of Kanam Local Government and neighbouring Communities killing 92 persons, injured over 20 people and destroyed properties in Kukawa, Kyaram, Gyambau and Dungur among other communities. The total of Forty one (41) houses, Eighty six (86) shops and Eight (8) motorcycles were completely burnt and destroyed leaving a total of Three Thousand Four Hundred and Thirteen (3,413) persons displaced.

“Over 20 victims that sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving medication at Garga Primary Health Care, Dengi General Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Bauchi and Jos University Teaching Hospital respectively. Dengi, the headquarters of Kanam Local Government Area, Jarmai, Garga, are among the locations housing various displaced persons. Wase the headquarters of Wase Local Government is housing over 40 displaced families.”

He said that despite intelligent reports, the security agencies failed to act.

“Despite intelligent reports by the Department of State Service, on the influx of terrorist fleeing to Plateau and other neighboring communities of Wase and Kanam Lo cal Government Areas, no proactive measures were initiated by security agencies to avert these ugly terror attacks.

“The security agencies have reliable information at their disposal of the various camps of these terrorist in Kambari forest in Taraba State as well as Bangala in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State where these terrorists use to organize and coordinate attacks on innocent citizens of Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria.

“The House of Representatives passed a resolution on a similar motion on 14th December, 2021 and many other security resolutions over the past and have communicated all the resolutions to Government and all security agencies, but unfortunately no action was taken by the Government.

“If no stringent security measures are taking to safeguard the lives of our people in compliance with Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) particularly Section 14 (2) (b) which clearly states thus: that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”, Gagdi said in the motion.

Speaking further, the lawmaker said the powers to secure Nigerians squarely falls on the President.

He said: “Who’s responsible is the question. We have governors. We have National Assembly members. Who’s responsible for the safety, security of lives and properties of the people of this country. Without fear of political misrepresentation, it’s Mr. President.

“We must ask ourselves questions. Insecurity issues will never be discussed correctly if you don’t detach political affiliation from it. Is Mr. President aware of what is going on in this country? Before people are killed, one of the operational commandants must be responsible. Who allowed that thing to happen? Who are the various security agencies that are supposed to protect the lives of the people, of course, the armed forces, call them. We both vote money to these agencies every year and we provide supplementary budget to them.

“We must hold someone accountable, there must be someone somewhere that has neglected his responsibility. Either the President doesn’t hold the services accountable for protecting the lives of citizens of Nigeria and the services commandant too for not responding to security report and distress calls and allow Nigerians to be killed like animals. This is not acceptable. We must hold somebody responsible for failing in the discharge of the duties to Nigeria people”.

Similarly, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) in his contribution said that the parliament must rise up to hold the government accountable.

“We have come to a situation in this country where evil is perpetrated and no one is held accountable for the perpetration. We are the privileged class. We move around with convoys and security men. We are being paid to occupy this position of privilege by the sweat and taxes of some people. The part of this motion that touched me was the reference that there were early warning signals, information given to security agencies about the plans by some terrorists to attack innocent persons and this information were not acted upon by the security agencies. Is it that they feel the information is not important or that there are people they can’t touch? We must get to the root of this matter. This has to come to a stop. It appears there’s absence of government from executive level. The parliament must rise up to that responsibility”, he said.

Hon. Fatuhu Mohammed (APC, Katsina) in his contribution said accused the security agencies of abdicating on their constitutional mandates.

“I advise that we the National Assembly as lawmakers need to do more than we think we are doing. When it’s appropriation period we don’t take things seriously. These people will come and present their budget and we approve and they move on. There’s no oversight so how do you excuse to checkmate them? It’s business, there’s no military coup so they know the only way they can make money is through this. In my constituency, no security is doing his job. They all ask for money. None is willing to come out and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. I don’t understand what is happening in this country”, he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), who presided over the plenary regretted that the early warning signals were not heeded.

He also revealed that a police personnel was supplying uniforms to bandits.

“The early warning that was given I brought the motion and it was well debated. This situation is not about politics. Anyone that wants to politicize this is making a huge mistake. In my own community, we heard a soldier who was supposed to be in Zamfara, given pass for consecutively six months, giving uniform to the bandits. Till this moment he has not been taken to court. I want you to understand the complicity of security agencies in this matter. Why would you give your personnel 6 months pass? Even when we raise motions, it’s sufficient for securities to act but they are adamant. Drastic actions must be taken against some officers”, he said.

On his part, Hon. Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) suggested that the NSA and the defence minister should be relieved of their duties for not being diligent to their duties.

“I believe the President of the country is responsible for every action or inaction that happens in the land. He took an oath that he’s going to perform his responsibilities and duties without fear or favor. I believe he’s old enough to give this country the leadership it requires, but why I blame the President is why would he believe monopoly of knowledge. Why would you continue maintaining one national security adviser over all these years of your government? The NSA is supposed to present to the President an executive summary of what the security situation of the land is, and the President will act on his advice. So why keep someone who cannot see outside the box? If the President means well for this country, he must sack the National Security Adviser and the minister of Defence. A minister that cannot move to Kaduna when there are train attack, how can he coordinate the defense apparatus?”

Adopting the motion, the House adopted the calls for the sack of the security heads.

It also urged the President to as a matter of urgency direct the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State Security Service to initiate a coordinated Joint Security Operation and provide aerial surveillance and support to flush out the terrorists and destroy their camps particularly in Kambari in Taraba State and Bangala in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The House also urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya to establish military bases in the affected communities in Angon-Gyero, Kyensar in Munbutbo, Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Kukawa, Dada areas of Garga, Dugub in Kanam Local Government Areas; Zurak Pinau, Zak, Sabon gari, Dogon-ruwa, Gimbi, and Yuli of Wase Local Government Area; Gwamu, Barkin amar, Kwata, Nanido, Tungan Shishsi, Gora, Kurmin shofol.

The parliament also urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to immediately deploy mobile police force squadrons to maintain law and order and provide Mobile Police Force Squadron formation in the affected communities.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of the attacked in communities within Kanam Local Government Area.

The House mandated its Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Armed forces (Defence, Army, Navy, Air force), Police, National Security and Intelligence as well as Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and furnish it with a weekly report until the insecurity was brought under control.

Also considering a similar motion presented by Hon. Bem Mzondu and Hon. John Dyegh (both PDP, Benue) on killings in Benue State, the House said that the nation was bleeding.

The movers of the motion on the terrorists attacks in Mbadwem and Tiortyu communities in Guma and Tiortyu Local Government Areas had called for the resignation of the people in charge of security.

Contributing to the motion, the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) said the nation is under siege.

She said: “Our nation is under siege. We don’t know the next community or state that will be attacked. Nothing is being done. Nigerians need to be reassured of their safety. We give information to those responsible to nip it to the bud but they don’t do anything”.

