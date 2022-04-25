By Precious Chukwudi



Queen Ola, the estranged wife of late Alaafin of Oyo, has written him a tribute.



Recall that Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi died April 22.



Queen Ola had left the palace while the king was alive.



In a post on Instagram, she expressed how sad she was to have heard about the king’s demise.



She said: ‘’Daddy, words fail me but God knows better. I was thinking it’s all lies and that you are coming back, but I’m afraid I was wrong.



“The father of my kids, that I met at an impressionable age and left when it was least expected.



“Whenever I tell people that the bond we share can be likened to that of ‘Siamese’ having been married to you at age 19, they are more than transfixed.



‘’You remain to me, a best father, teacher, mentor and husband that ever bestrode the landscapes.



“Almighty Allah will forgive all your sins and accept your return.’’